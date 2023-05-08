C.J. Abrams -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .250 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Abrams has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

