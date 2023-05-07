The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) will look to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Washington Nationals (13-20) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.41 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.39 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.41 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.

In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.

Williams is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williams will try to continue a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks' Nelson (1-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.39, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.516 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Nelson has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

