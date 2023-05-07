A couple of hot hitters, Christian Walker and Luis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 21 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .355 this season.

The Nationals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Washington has scored 123 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi

