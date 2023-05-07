Nationals vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Chase Field.
The favored Diamondbacks have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +140. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the game.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-165
|+140
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington is 9-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 33 chances.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-12
|7-8
|5-9
|8-10
|10-11
|3-8
