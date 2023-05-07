On Sunday, Luis Garcia (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .252 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Garcia has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits eight times (28.6%).
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 39.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
