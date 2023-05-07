Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 31 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .270 with eight extra-base hits.

Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (21.9%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings