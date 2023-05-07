Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 31 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .270 with eight extra-base hits.
  • Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (21.9%).
  • He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Thomas has had an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.