Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .257 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
