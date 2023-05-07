The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .246 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 11 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (42 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Nelson (1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
