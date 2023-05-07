How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).
- The Celtics are sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers put up fewer points per game at home (114.2) than away (116.2), but also concede fewer at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
- At home, Philadelphia gives up 109.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 112.3.
- This season the 76ers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Blake Griffin
|Questionable
|Back
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
