On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .240 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.6%).

In 32 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Abrams has driven home a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings