Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Curry, in his last game (May 4 win against the Lakers) put up 20 points and 12 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Curry's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 30.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 4.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 42.5 41.8 41.4 PR 36.5 35.5 35.8 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

Curry is responsible for attempting 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.

Curry is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Curry's Warriors average 104.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 30 20 4 12 3 0 1 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

