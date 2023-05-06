Christian Walker will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) on Saturday, May 6, when they battle Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (13-19) at Chase Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (1-0, 6.52 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won six of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (40.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

