How to Watch the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Saturday.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 19 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .349 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 116 (3.6 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.
- Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.377 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Gore has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
