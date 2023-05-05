When the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) and Washington Nationals (13-18) square of in the series opener at Chase Field on Friday, May 5, Merrill Kelly will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (2-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-4, 2.67 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have won in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won seven of 13 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

