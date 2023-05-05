How to Watch the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Chase Field against Merrill Kelly, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 18 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .352 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 115 (3.7 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.7 times per game on average.
- Washington averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (2-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
