Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) and the Washington Nationals (13-18) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 5.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (2-3) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (2-4).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (115 total).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule