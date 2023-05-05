Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .223.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).
- In 26.9% of his games this season (seven of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|9
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.
