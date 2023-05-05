Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .517 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (20 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (30.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 games this year (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
