Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .225 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .257.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 26 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (2-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.