On Friday, Joey Meneses (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .649, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.

In 66.7% of his 30 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 30 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

