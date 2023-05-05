Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 5
On Friday, Joey Meneses (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .649, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.
- In 66.7% of his 30 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 30 games so far this year.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.
