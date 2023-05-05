Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .226 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has an RBI in nine of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 10 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings