The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has 25 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .248 with eight extra-base hits.
  • Abrams has gotten a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In seven games this year (23.3%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (2-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
