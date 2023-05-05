Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .230.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.7% of those games.
  • In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
