The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Cubs.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 28 games this season.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

