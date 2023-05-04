Nationals vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger head into the final of a four-game series against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.
Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-225
|+180
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.2.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 30 games with a total.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-12
|7-6
|4-9
|8-8
|9-10
|3-7
