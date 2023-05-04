After hitting .226 with a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits seven times (24.1%).

He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (27.6%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

