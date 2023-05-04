After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .347, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season (27.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (31.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 16, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
