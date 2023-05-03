Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Robles -- 2-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.
- Robles has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
- In 27 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
