Nationals vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs (15-14) take the field against the Washington Nationals (11-18) on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.29 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin
- Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.29, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.047 in six games this season.
- He has five quality starts in six chances this season.
- Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- The 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.