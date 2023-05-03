The Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Cody Bellinger, Luis Garcia and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has recorded 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .236/.271/.360 slash line on the year.

Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 27 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a .231/.281/.393 slash line so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Stroman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Apr. 28 6.1 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 5.0 6 5 5 5 1 at Athletics Apr. 18 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rangers Apr. 7 6.0 2 0 0 6 3

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .303/.377/.596 so far this year.

Bellinger hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .310/.348/.411 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

