Wednesday's game at Nationals Park has the Chicago Cubs (15-14) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (11-18) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound, while Jake Irvin will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have won in 11, or 37.9%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (109 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

