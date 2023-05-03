Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .236 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), with more than one hit six times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- In 29.2% of his games this season (seven of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
