Lane Thomas -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .255.
  • Thomas has had a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
