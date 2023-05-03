After hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .268 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
