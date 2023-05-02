Stephen Curry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Warriors vs. Lakers - May 2
The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below, we dig into Curry's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.
Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|31.5
|29.4
|32.1
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.1
|5.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.3
|PRA
|43.5
|41.8
|42.5
|PR
|37.5
|35.5
|37.2
|3PM
|4.5
|4.9
|4.8
Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.
- He's made 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Curry's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Lakers allow 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|32
|27
|2
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|33
|33
|6
|7
|4
|1
|4
