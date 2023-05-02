The Chicago Cubs (15-13) visit the Washington Nationals (10-18) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-1) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (1-1) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Over five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.

Williams has one quality start under his belt this season.

Williams is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

The Cubs' Wesneski (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.03 ERA and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wesneski has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.