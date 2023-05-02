On Tuesday, May 2, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (15-13) visit Luis Garcia's Washington Nationals (10-18) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 14 games this season and won eight (57.1%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 10, or 35.7%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.