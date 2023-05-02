The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will square off against the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just 16 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.

The Nationals' .251 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Washington has scored 105 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (1-1) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Mets L 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Erasmo Ramírez Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Caleb Kilian 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Tommy Henry 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Ryne Nelson 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Zac Gallen

