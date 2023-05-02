How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will square off against the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just 16 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.
- The Nationals' .251 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored 105 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Washington has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams (1-1) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Williams has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Mets
|L 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Rich Hill
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Vince Velásquez
|4/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Caleb Kilian
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Tommy Henry
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Ryne Nelson
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Zac Gallen
