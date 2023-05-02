Nationals vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Trevor Williams will be on the mound for the Washington Nationals when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).
Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-145
|+120
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those games.
- Washington has a record of 8-13 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 28 chances.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-12
|7-6
|4-9
|6-8
|7-10
|3-7
