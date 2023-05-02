Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Chicago Cubs (15-13) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (10-18) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-1) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those games.

This season, Washington has been victorious eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (105 total runs).

The Nationals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule