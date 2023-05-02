The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .235 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Garcia has had a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
  • In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Garcia has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%).
  • He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
