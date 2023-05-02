Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .263.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings