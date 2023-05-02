Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Heat Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 2, 2023
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-125)
|7.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+100)
- The 19.5 points prop total set for Randle on Tuesday is 5.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (25.1).
- Randle has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).
- Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (3.5).
- Randle has knocked down 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-154)
|5.5 (-149)
|2.5 (+125)
- Jalen Brunson's 24-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).
- Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).
- He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).
Immanuel Quickley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-139)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 14.5-point over/under set for Immanuel Quickley on Tuesday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average of 14.9.
- Quickley averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).
- Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Quickley averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-115)
|8.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-118)
- The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Tuesday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+100)
- The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 6.6 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (29.5).
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has hit 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
