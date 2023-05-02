Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .255 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
