The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .217.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of them.

In 27 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In 18.5% of his games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

