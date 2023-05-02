Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 2
Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article we will break down Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|25.9
|19.3
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|14.1
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.8
|PRA
|41.5
|41
|36.2
|PR
|39.5
|38.4
|33.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.
- Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Warriors concede 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.
- The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|38
|39
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|12
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/11/2023
|36
|13
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10/18/2022
|36
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
