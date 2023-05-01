On Monday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 138th in the league in slugging.
  • Robles has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (14 of 25), with at least two hits seven times (28.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this season.
  • Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
