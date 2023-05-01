On Monday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 138th in the league in slugging.

Robles has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (14 of 25), with at least two hits seven times (28.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this season.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings