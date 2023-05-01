Drew Smyly starts for the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Nationals Park against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 15 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .351 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington has scored 104 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.0 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Mets W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets L 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs - Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Erasmo Ramírez Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Caleb Kilian 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chad Kuhl Tommy Henry 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Ryne Nelson

