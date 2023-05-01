The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .292 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including eight multi-hit games (34.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 23 games so far this season.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

