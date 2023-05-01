Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .232 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
